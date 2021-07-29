Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 96,194 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $25,490,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

