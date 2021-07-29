Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,926,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 50,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,074. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

