Invst LLC Invests $749,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.