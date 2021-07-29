Invst LLC Invests $609,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Invst LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NetApp by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

