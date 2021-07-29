Invst LLC Invests $530,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.77. 126,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,593. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

