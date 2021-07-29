Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.69

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 28492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 401,204 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

