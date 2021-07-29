Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical volume of 167 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.