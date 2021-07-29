Investors Purchase High Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 223,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,207 call options.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,945. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,091,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

