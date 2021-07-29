Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 693 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical volume of 73 put options.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $175.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

