Investors Buy High Volume of Tronox Put Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,623% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 24,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,690. Tronox has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

