Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Investar by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

