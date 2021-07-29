Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Decreased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 239,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.