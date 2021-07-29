Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95.

