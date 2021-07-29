Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 111,337 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

