Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 132,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 198,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.