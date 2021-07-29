Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,038. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

