Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,038. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.
