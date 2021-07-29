Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.