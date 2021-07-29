Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of PWV stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.