Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

