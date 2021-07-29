Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $972.50 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $899.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.