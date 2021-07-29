Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $12,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 53,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

