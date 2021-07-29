Intrust Bank NA Sells 146 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

CNC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,288. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.