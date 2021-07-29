Intrust Bank NA Sells 116 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.5% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $738,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.79 on Thursday, hitting $766.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $691.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $761.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $321.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

