Intrust Bank NA Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.86. 326,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

