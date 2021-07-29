Intrust Bank NA Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $416.03. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,597. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

