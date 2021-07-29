Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

