Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

IVAC stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 282.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

