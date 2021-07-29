Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,168,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 9,019,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

IITSF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.