Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.