Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

