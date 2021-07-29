Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.70 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.