Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

