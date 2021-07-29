Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.49.

INTA stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

