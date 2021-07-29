Intapp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intapp in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intapp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Intapp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.