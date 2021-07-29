Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,610. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

