Insmed (INSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. Insmed has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

