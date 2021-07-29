Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,646,820.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

ZS stock opened at $236.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

