Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,942 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

