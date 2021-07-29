Insider Selling: Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

GGP traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 18.01 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,386,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,138,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £710.77 million and a PE ratio of -174.80. Greatland Gold plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.