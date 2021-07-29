Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTLT opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.92.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.