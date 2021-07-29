Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CTLT opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.92.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
