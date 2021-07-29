Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 587,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 554,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CarGurus by 21.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

