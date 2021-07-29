Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $38,668.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

NYSE:AC opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $851.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AC shares. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

