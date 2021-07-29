Insider Buying: Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Buys £42,800 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.94. The company has a market cap of £343.00 million and a P/E ratio of 100.24. Knights Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGH shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

