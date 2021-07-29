Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys $499,668.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anthem stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
