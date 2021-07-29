Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys $499,668.00 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthem stock opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

