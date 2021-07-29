Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.05 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 854,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

