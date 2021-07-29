Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.29

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $16.98. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 2,328 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGXF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.