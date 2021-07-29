InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
InMode stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,757. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $113.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.87.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
