InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.03. 846,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

