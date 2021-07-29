InMode (INMD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) recently:

7/29/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,757. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InMode by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

