InMode (INMD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) recently:
- 7/29/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of INMD stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,757. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.76.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
