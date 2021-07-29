Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $6.26 on Top Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.26 or 0.00015702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $184.67 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,483,642 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.