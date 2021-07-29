Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,579,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 233.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.